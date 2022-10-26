Food bank for the underprivileged underway in Delta

A food bank initiative which started in Canada some years ago is being established in Delta State to cater for the underprivileged.

The founder of Hopap Food Bank Initiative, Mrs Tinuola Babafemi Nakey, said the organisation will set up the new initiative known as House of Praise and Prayer Food Bank Initiative to help families with low income and struggling to eat.

The initiative, which she said will be established in the 25 local government areas of Delta and some states will afford the underprivileged to eat at no cost.

Speaking in Asaba, Nakey, an indigene of the state by…