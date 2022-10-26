Gunmen kill 55-year-old ICT expert in Ondo over land dispute

Gunmen suspected to be assassins on Monday night invaded the residence of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Michael Banjo Adesitimi, and killed the 55-year-old man, some nine months after his daughter was murdered in his residence, at Okuta Elerinla Estate, Akure.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived at the Adesitimi’s residence around 9 pm while members of the family were about to retire to bed.

The deceased was said to have opened the door for them, only for the gunmen to ask for the documents of a landed property from him, while an argument ensued between the deceased and the visitors.

The wife of the late ICT expert, Mercy, who was peeping through the…