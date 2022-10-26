I’ll create tax-friendly environment, use technology to improve IGR ― Gombe IRS boss

Gombe State is set to introduce technology in its resolve to have a tremendous increase in its internal revenue generation (IGR) trend through a tax-friendly environment which will be created for residents of the state, particularly the business community.

The assertion was made by the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Alh. Salisu Baba-Alkali while interacting with journalists shortly after the former Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Tata handed over to him at the Board’s headquarters in Gombe.

Salisu Baba-Alkali is of the opinion that a tax-friendly environment would go a long way in improving the revenue collection in the state…