Is that extreme mood swing sign of disorder?

Women are prone to mood swings because of the activities of some hormones produced in their system at specific periods; ovulation, menstruation, pregnancy or when they suffer hormonal imbalance due to effects of some body functions.

However, extreme mood swings can be a result of a mental condition called Bipolar disorder, previously known as manic depression, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings.

Extreme mood swings in Bipolar disorder usually includes emotional highs called mania or hypomania and extreme lows, that is, depression.

Usually, a bipolar person feels extreme emotions within the span of a little time; a person that suffers from bipolar disorder…