NES28 to galvanize stakeholders on importance of public-private partnership ― NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that the forthcoming Nigerian Economic Summit(NES28) will highlight the importance of public-private partnerships and galvanize stakeholders to deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative political leadership and effective governance.

NESG in a statement noted that the current socioeconomic challenges confronting the Nigerians over the years, calling for consistent and innovative ways to solve the problems.

NESG acknowledged that the government cannot do it alone and the government has no business in doing business. It stated that it is imperative for collaborations and the provision of a suitable environment for the…