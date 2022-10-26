NGF, NESG parley on acquisition, management of basic healthcare provision funds

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has applauded the critical role played by the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) towards helping the Nigerian economy in stemming its further drift into economic doldrums.

Governor Tambuwal made the observation while addressing the NESG delegation led by its Director-General, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola.

Addressing the delegation at the 2nd edition of the NESG Summit, Tambuwal encouraged the delegation on the need to hold such conversations to excite awareness, productivity and accountability among Nigerians.

He said as the country approaches a transition such conversations have become necessary to…