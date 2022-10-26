Sanwo-Olu commissions 3 new fire stations, upgrades Fire Service Headquarters, Alausa

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated three new fire stations and upgraded the Fire Service Headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

The three newly constructed fire stations are at Ebute Elefun in Lagos Island, Oniru and Ajegunle, with the Oniru and Ajegunle fire stations commissioned virtually by the governor.

The remaining three stations slated for inauguration before May 2023 are cited at Ijede, Kosofe and Ijegun.

Speaking during the commissioning at Ebute Elefun fire station, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the projects were borne out of an urgent need to…