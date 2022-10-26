Why we transferred 21 justices —Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the transfer of its 21 justices to various divisions in the country has nothing to do with the judgment of the court that discharged and quashed the terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Contrary to a report in a section of the media, the Appellate Court said that the postings of 21 out of its 21 justices was a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating justice delivery of the court.

Chief Registrar of the Court, Malam Umar Mohammed Bangari, in a statement, denied the media report that the three justices who delivered the October 13 judgment that ordered the…