



Tribune Online

2023: Kogi PDP petitions IGP, DSS over alleged harassment by govt

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a ‘Save our Soul’ message to the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Baba Alkali and the Director General, State Services DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi accusing the state governor, Yahaya Bello of undue harassment. Specifically, PDP disclosed of plans by state officials to […]

2023: Kogi PDP petitions IGP, DSS over alleged harassment by govt

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune