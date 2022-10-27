A’Ibom brewery donates educational materials to host communities

The Akwa Ibom State-owned brewing company, Champion Breweries Plc, has donated learning materials worth millions of naira to five schools, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Items donated by the company include: writing desks, teachers chairs and tables in addition to thousands of branded exercise books.

Beneficiaries of the company’s gesture were five primary schools in its host and neighbouring communities of Aka Offot in Uyo LGA, Nnung Oku in Ibesikpo LGA among others.

The benefiting schools include; St George Catholic school Aka, Jubilee Primary School Aka Offot, St Anthanasius Primary School, Nung Uku Ibesikpo, Christian Primary School, Afaha Ibesikpo and…