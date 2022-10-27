Auto crash claims 30 lives in two weeks in Kwara

Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Frederick Ade Ogidan, has said that 30 people were killed in multiple accidents within the past two weeks in the state.

Speaking on the sideline of the launch of this year’s ember months campaign and mega rally in Ilorin on Thursday, the FRSC boss said that the auto crashes involved three separate incidents.

“One involved four casualties, another one nine and the last one had 16 persons involved who all died in the process.

“Most of them were actually multiple accidents with the last one week happening on the weekend along the Ilorin/Jebba/Ogbomosho highway”, he said.

He, thus, appealed to motorists to…