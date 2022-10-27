China’s Xi says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. (Reuters)

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message to an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Wednesday.

The two countries have been at odds over China’s policy towards Taiwan, China’s relationship with Russia, and more recently, U.S. efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies from selling technology…