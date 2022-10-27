Customs generates N790bn from importers at Apapa ports in 9 months

The Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday, said it has generated a whooping N790billion from importers between January to September 2022.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, Apapa command, Compt. Yusuf Malanta said the command improved by 29.8 per cent from N609billion generated in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to him the command also intercepted contraband such as codeine, tramadol, and unprocessed wood worth N12.4billion in the year under review.

Yusuf said, “in the period under review, the command has collected revenue to the tune of N790.6billion. This showed an exponential improvement of N181.5 billion as…