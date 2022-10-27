FAAC shares N760.235bn to FG, States, LGs as September allocation

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N760.235 billion September 2022 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for October 2022.

Henshaw Ogubike, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations) Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said in a statement that the N760.235 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N502.135 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N189.928 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of…