Former NIMASA Director, Felicia Mogo, bags UN appointment

The United Nations (UN) has appointed Dr (Mrs) Felicia Mogo as a member of a group of experts for the regular process for global reporting and assessment of the state of the marine environment and socio-economic activities. It is a-four year tenured appointment.

According to Dr Mogo in a short statement of confirmation to the media, “With a very grateful heart to God Almighty, I wish to inform you of my appointment by UN headquarters, New York, United States of America on an African seat as a Group of Experts member (Experts on Mission).

“UN Regular Process on Global Assessment of the marine environment and socio-economic. It is quite an iconic position and I am humbled to be…