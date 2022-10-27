It will be a disaster for APC to Return to Power, as Ondo PDP Inaugurates 533-Man Presidential Campaign Council

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, Hon. Fatai Adams, on Thursday, inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council, expressing confidence that the party will emerge victorious and return to power in the forthcoming general elections.

Adams who stated this while inaugurating the 533 -member committee which various sub committees, headed by Col. Roland Omowa(retd), said now is the time to regain power and reverse the wrong of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The party’s candidate in last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, and the former national Vice Chairman, South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, were inaugurated as the vice…