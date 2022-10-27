Jandor faults claim of defection of his supporters to APC

Governorship Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has described as false the claim made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that 5,000 supporters of his are billed to join the ruling party in the state.

The PDP standard-bearer made this declaration on Thursday in a statement by Head, Media and Communications JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as challenged the ruling party to state the details of the defectors and the position they held either in the Lagos4Lagos movement or the Lagos PDP.

This was just as Adediran…