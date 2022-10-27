Over 90 heads of state expected to attend COP27

More than 90 heads of state and government will be attending this year’s climate change conference called COP27, Egypt’s COP27 Presidency has said.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be the 27th edition of the conference, holds from November 6 to 18, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

During a press briefing on the COP27 negotiations on Tuesday, Ambassador Mohamed Nasr speaking on behalf of Egypt’s COP27 Presidency said, “We hope that parties come here and focus on the climate agenda and make sure everyone is doing their share.”

He noted that success at COP27 among other indicators would mean delivering on mitigation…