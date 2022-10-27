Why Nigeria has one of the highest reported rates of depression among the elderly — Prof Oye Gureje

Oye Gureje, Professor of Psychiatry and Director, World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Research in Mental Health, Neurosciences and Substance Abuse, Department of Psychiatry, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, in this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, speaks on the worsening mental health status of Nigerians and why it is particularly now striking in the elderly.

COMPARE the mental health of Nigerians when you started practicing as a physiatrist and now?

We haven’t been doing regular surveys to have information on the trend, so it’s difficult to be precise on this. One can just make generalisations about what the situation was then and what might have affected the…