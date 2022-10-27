Zonta to spend N38.5 million tackling women, girl-child violation issues

ZONTA Club of Ibadan II says it intends to spend N38.5 million in the next two years to tackle issues of women and girl-child violations issues that are still prevailing in the country.

The organisation said that it would be taking bold actions to encourage women in technology, increase female empowerment and provide the rural infrastructure that will be of great benefit to the female gender in a bid to boost female confidence in society and reduce illiteracy and female attacks.

President of Zonta Club of Ibadan II, Dr Olufunmi Adegbile speaking at her installation, induction of new board members and fundraising luncheon said that a solar lighting project for some selected rural…