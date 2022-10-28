20 years anniversary: We have revolutionised events industry —Fisayo Beecroft, MD Eventful Limited

Eventful, a leading event consulting company in Nigeria has announced its 20th anniversary to celebrate the patronage and support of its key stakeholders over the years.

Eventful Limited was founded in 2002 to serve the needs of corporate and individual clients. Over the course of its 20-year history, Eventful has consistently delivered excellent professional services while demonstrating creativity with a vision to become the leading player in the organised events planning industry in Africa.

Speaking about how the company has maintained its leadership position as an innovative leader in the event industry over the years, the Managing Director, Fisayo Beecroft said, “We pride…