Heed US warning, caution politicians over million-man marches, Akinyemi tells FG

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has urged the Federal Government to take heed of the travel advisory issued by the United States to its citizens, and focus attention on dealing with threats to peace by terrorists.

Particularly pointing to campaign activities ahead of the 2023 elections, Akinyemi urged the federal government to call politicians to order regarding holding “one million marches” for candidates of their various parties.

Noting that such one million marches constituted soft targets for terrorists, Akinyemi tasked the federal government to read the riot act against holding such marches, at the moment.

Featuring on an Arise television…