Kwara enrolls fresh 21,750 indigents in free health insurance

Kwara state government has enrolled additional 21,750 indigents in a free health insurance package for the next year, with Abuja calling Kwara a model state for other subnational entities in health insurance coverage.

Added to 29,000 Kwarans sponsored through the FG-funded Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) which the state invested in, the 21,750 new enrollees bring the total beneficiaries of free healthcare in the state to 51,750 for 2022-2023.

Speaking at the official launch of Phase II of health insurance enrollment in Ilorin on Friday, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said the administration has invested so much in the procurement of new medical equipment and employment…