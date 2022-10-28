My government will reduce excesses of motor touts in Lagos ― Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, has promised to reduce the excesses of motor touts if he is voted into office as next governor of the state, come 2023.

Adediran, who visited leaders of

Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, an umbrella body of 58 market associations in the state at their secretariat in Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin on Friday, made the vow, saying that time had come for the state to have a government that identifies with the people.

The Lead Visioner of Lagos-4-Lagos Movement popularly called Jandor, commended the traders, who he said had done a lot for the state economically,…