Naira redesign will not cause inflation, could lead to fall in GDP —Rewane

THE change in the design of the Naira (currency notes) as recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria will have no impact on the level of prices in the economy, but could lead to a fall in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and output.

The CBN on Wednesday announced a programme for the change of and design of four of the eight existing denominations of the legal tender.

The Naira notes affected are N100, N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations. In a quick reaction, a renowned Economist and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Mr Bismarck Rewane, who made the observation in an emailed note to Nigerian Tribune said because inflation is defined in…