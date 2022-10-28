Nigerian farmers lost 80% crop yield to pests, diseases in 2022 ― Report

Nigerian farmers suffered about 80 per cent crop loss to pests and diseases in an estimation of 1.5 to 200,000 hectares of land in 2022, a report by National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services (NAERLs) has said.

According to the report, the crops affected most include; maize, rice, sorghum, millet, soybean, groundnut, cowpea in thirty-three states including root and tubers, fruit and vegetables and tree crops.

The 2022 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey in Nigeria also shows that Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, FCT, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa Osun, Plateau and Rivers states recorded more than 20 per cent crop post-harvest loss.

The study further stated that there…