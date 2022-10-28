NSCDC trains personnel on strategic communication

As part of efforts to boost the capacity of its personnel, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has begun training of some of its personnel in strategic communication.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the training was necessitated by the rising insecurity in the country and the need to build the capacity of the officers in managing conflict.

Odumosu said that in order to continue the enhancement of capacities and performances of all Corps formations across the country, the Corps has put together a 3-day workshop for State Commandants and their Public Relations Officers to hold next week.

He said the training…