Onyeka Onwenu teams up with Rose of Sharon Foundation to drum up support for widows, release new song

Renowned Nigerian, singer/songwriter, actress, and human rights activist Onyeka Onwenu today announced the official release of ‘Rise Up,’ a new song written and produced in partnership with the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF). The soulful and deeply inspiring song, which carries the ever-classic Afro-pop signature style of Ms Onwenu, is intended to draw attention to the plight of widows in the Nigerian society.

As a member of the Rose of Sharon Foundation’s board of trustees, Ms Onwenu has pledged her support for RoSF mission to continues to create socioeconomic empowerment for thousands of widows and orphans through several programs that ensure greater self-esteem and ease…