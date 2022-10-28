SWOFON demands implementation of national gender policy on Agriculture to boost food production in Bauchi

Members of the Bauchi State SmallScale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) are demanding the implementation of the National Gender Policy in Agriculture in Bauchi state to boost food production and promote food security.

The demand according to the Coordinator of SWOFON in Bauchi state, Marka Abbas is in line with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in consultation with Smallholder women farmers, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Development Partners and Civil Society Organizations collaborate which produced the first National Gender Policy in Agriculture in Nigeria, launched in 2019.

It was at the end of a 1-DAY Interactive Forum ON 2022 World…