Terror alert: Don’t panic, Buhari tells Nigerians

Amid terror alerts by Western countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to panic but to remain vigilant, assuring that security agencies are on top of the situation.

The President gave the counsel in a statement issued on Friday by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to the statement, he advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying that it is important to avoid panic.

While calling for calm, President Buhari stressed that the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.

