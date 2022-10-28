Tinubu, most progressive Governor of the 1999 Class ― Sen Nnamani

Two-term Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described former Lagos State governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most successful Governor amongst the class of 1999 – 2007 set.

Nnamani made the declaration on Friday while speaking with newsmen ok Abuja.

The PDP Senator confessed that the first set of governors at the return of democracy in 1999 could not deliver on their promises because “most of us inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule. All we had…