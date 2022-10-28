US travel advisory to its citizens in Nigeria a disservice and premature ― CONNSU

The United States of America (USA) Embassy travel advisory to American citizens in Nigeria over security has been described as a “disservice” to the Nigerian government and people as well as being premature, given the stride recorded in routing terrorist elements in Nigeria.

The coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity (CONNSU) said this in Abuja as they commended the efforts of the security agencies in protecting the Nigerian State.

The group in an address jointly signed by National Coordinator Musa Taidi, National Secretary, Chijioke Kalu of the coalition, CONNSU said it expected the United States to partner with Nigeria in promoting a sane society to…