2023: Fitch Report on Tinubu lacks empirical indicators ―​​ Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has dismissed as speculative a report credited to Fitch Ratings and peddled by the Tinubu Campaign Organisation conjecturing an unsupported direction for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday, from all analysis, the said report is “merely contrived, imaginary and completely illusory; It is a trivial opinion of ignorant interlopers which does not conform with any empirical or substantiated indicators regarding the direction of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.”

The statement said while the Campaign organization does not want…