Abia new CP takes over, assures ember months safety through visibility patrol

A new Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Muhammed Bala Friday took over Abia’s command of the Nigeria Police.

He took over from Jane Agbede who was promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

In his maiden interaction with the press, the CP, Mustapha Muhammed Bala who specializes in community policing said he will adopt Community Safety Partnership for effective community protection.

According to the new CP, “For active security partnership, we will be seeking security support and synergy from state actors, non-state actors, and stakeholders for safety”.

He said he has already embarked on confidence building and called for synergy with all, adding “we need the…