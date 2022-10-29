Again, NPF dismisses alleged massive bomb planting in Abuja

The Police High Command on Saturday again dismissed the alleged massive planting of bombs everywhere in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs as being alleged in some quarters, describing it false and fake news which should be ignored

This was contained in a reaction by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi to the fresh speculations making the rounds that bombs were being planted everywhere in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory by terrorists as parts of plans to strike the city.

According to the FPRO, “it is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the…