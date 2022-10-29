BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host DSTV press conference at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Big Brother Naija Season7 3rd runner-up, Adekunle Olopade, better known simply as Adekunle has announced that he would be the host of DSTV press conference at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The reality TV star made this known on Saturday on his Instagram story.

While sharing a picture of him wearing a customized T-shirt, he wrote ‘Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.

Confirming the development in another Instagram story, he said “Hi guys, you already know who it is. Guess what, I’m the host of the DSTV press conference FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

He had earlier posted a…