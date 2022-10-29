Femi Kuti Knighted in France

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti is now a Knight. The ‘Sorry Sorry’ singer was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters – Chevalier de l’Ordre d’Arts et Lettres – in France last weekend.

The honour came for the Grammy nominee during an Afrobeat exhibition in Paris, France, known as ‘Rebellion Afrobeat’.

In his appreciation speech, Kuti thanked the organisers while imploring world leaders and France to change policies that aren’t favourable to Africa and its nations.

“Thank you very much, I truly appreciate this recognition and the involvement of the French cultural system from the start of my career at a point when many people did not accept my…