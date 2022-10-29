How Congo, using Nigeria’s model, is transforming agriculture —The IITA connection

On August 24, 2022, after visiting President Felix-Antonio Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, (DRC) Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was driven to the outskirts of DRC’s capital, Kinshasa. It was a vast land that serves as the DRC tissue culture facility of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) which has its headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State. This swath of land was where the institute incubates a partnership it recently struck with the DRC government.

Obasanjo must have felt nostalgic. As he was shown round the templates of that partnership – the model greenhouse planting of cassava, citrus and other crops that are in the agenda…