Infidelity: Is it worth the risk?

With the associated Risk involved, we need to consider if infidelity is worth the time and effort. This is because you will get more than you bargain for. Not only that, It takes you farther than you are prepared to go, and takes more than you are prepared for.

I feel sorry for infidelity actors, because I know that what is sweet also carries deadly poison. A tribal saying in Yorubaland says, “Ikun n je ogede, on re idimo, komopeohun to dun, ni o npaeni.” Meaning, when the grass cutter excitedly and with gesticulation eats banana, it doesn’t realize that what is sweet can also be deadly. Infidelity gives you pains at the end of the gains it brings. There is Sadness and…