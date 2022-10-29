Philanthropist distributes food, drugs to vulnerable flood victims in Anambra

A philanthropist, Dr Festus Chukwuemeka Omaremi, the weekend, distributed food and drugs to vulnerable Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) at Unity Hall, Ekpe Nneyi Umueri camp in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the kind gesture was made in collaboration with Remichuks Pharmacy.

Dr. Festus while addressing the flood victims said he has come to administer life-saving drugs to them because of the vulnerable situations of people in the IDP. He said that due to overpopulation and no access to health services, they are prone to experience worse health outcomes, hence his coming with important drugs that will prevent certain diseases and…