Policeman killed, another injured as gunmen abduct travellers along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Police have confirmed the death of one of its men and one other critically injured during the rescue operation of motorists and commuters abducted at Dominion University axis, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Our correspondent reports that unspecified numbers of travellers were abducted by the gunmen at the scene of the incident.

The travellers were forced to make a detour as gunmen took over the road, forcing the people to abandon their vehicles while scampering for safety.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the incident was not an armed robbery incident but a pure case of kidnapping.

According to the source, empty vehicles were noticed at the spot of the incident…