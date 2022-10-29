‘Young Nigerians involved in 2023 politicking should avoid mental breakdown’

Chioma Fakorede is the founder of Olamma Cares Foundation, an NGO that supports people living with mental health conditions. In this interview by ADEWUNMI ADEDAYO, she talks about how the foundation creates awareness and support people living with mental health conditions, among other issues.

You are a mental health, disability inclusion advocate and a yoga instructor, why did you choose to go into all these?

I started this whole journey in 2015; I just was the kid who wanted to give back. I always say that mental health and special need chose me because I remember when I started, I’ll go to a lot of people, especially with disabilities and people who were already there…