Bauchi distributes N160m empowerment items to beneficiaries in Bauchi LGA

In continuation of the implementation of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP), beneficiaries of the scheme in Bauchi LGA on Saturday received various empowerment items worth the sum of N160m.

The items distributed to the beneficiaries included motorcycles, cars, sewing machines, grinding machines, knitting machines, Jerrycans of groundnut and palm oil as well as goats just as some were accompanied by sums of money.

Speaking while distributing the items at the closing of the programme held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium on Saturday having gone round the 19 LGAs before Bauchi LGA, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the Economic…