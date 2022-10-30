I’m one of the voices on Black Panther trailer, Rema reveals

Fans of singer and songwriter, Rema are getting estatic on social media platforms following the revelation by the singer that he is one of the voices on the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a 30-second clip from the trailer shared by Rema via his Twitter page on Thursday, his voice could be heard singing an unnamed track.

According to the singer, “My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever!,” he captioned the video.

Rema joins singer, Tems, as one of the Nigerian voices on the Wakanda Forever project.

