My wife and I lost our jobs same day and sold biscuits —ex-Ekiti DG

Benjamin Olayinka Sunday Awoyomi, a seasoned technocrat, entrepreneur and politician, is a former sole administrator/director-general in Ekiti State Public Works Corporation and is currently chairman of S&S Limited. He told TUNDE ADELEKE his life story.

What is the story behind your passion for the people?

I would rather say in my own little way, that I love to contribute to people’s lives in ways that will be of benefit to them and to the people around them as well.

I recall my father’s comments to me very early in life. I think in terms of motivation towards that kind of thing. I think it started from there. My father told me how poor his own father was and how that…