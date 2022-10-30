NAFDAC clarifies use of mercury in Nigeria vaccines

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control(NAFDAC) has clarified the use of mercury Nigeria’s vaccines saying the statement is not true.

In a statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said: “It has come to our knowledge that a statement was made that “children in Nigeria were being administered a vaccine that contains 40 percent mercury which was prescribed by foreign organisation. This statement is not

true”

It further stated that: “Mercury is a metal, and it is not used as an element or as a component of vaccines. The basic components of vaccines are Antigens, adjuvants to improve immune response,…