Okotie to Buhari: Restructuring will be your greatest legacy

Pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries and Interim government advocate, Rev Chris Okotie, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to support restructuring and write his name in gold.

“Nigerians made President Muhammadu what he is and I believe that as a patriot, and statesman,he would do the right thing by supporting our proposition for an interim government and write his name in gold,” Okotie said during an interview.

The Reverend argued that President Buhari has the power to midwife restructuring at this time, despite the ongoing transition programme.

He does not agree with those who claim that Aboriginal Democracy as being canvassed is out of sync…