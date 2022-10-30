



Tribune Online

Only God’s intervention will ensure emergence of credible leaders in 2023 —Cleric

An Ibadan-based cleric, Pastor Isaiah Alade has enjoined Nigerians to earnestly seek God’s intervention for credible leaders to emerge in the 2023 elections. He noted that divine intervention is more crucial than ever because the nation yearned for leaders that will effectively address its current challenges. He called on Nigerians to fervently seek God’s intervention […]

Only God’s intervention will ensure emergence of credible leaders in 2023 —Cleric

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune