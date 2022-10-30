Service wide votes: Senate panel uncovers N2.2bn unaccounted for by Ministry of Justice

Senate Public Account Committee has uncovered N2.2 billion unaccounted expenditure collected by the Federal Ministry of Justice, between 2017-2021 from the Service Wide Votes (SWV).

The committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide is currently investigating over 200 agencies that benefited from Service Wide Votes, between 2017-2021 which is about N5 trillion.

A Service Wide Vote (SWV) which is also known as the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge is more or less the country’s contingency fund in the annual budget.

Investigation revealed that the Service Wide Votes (SWV) collected by the Ministry of Justice was not subjected to the scrutiny of the Office of Auditor General of the…