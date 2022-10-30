The theme ‘Strong National Institutions: Panacea for National Electoral Challenges’ chosen by the Osun state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for her 2022 annual week is both apt and timely. It encourages all actors, stakeholders, and institutions in our democratic and electoral process to self-examine and review the role of our national institutions and actors in our electoral process as well as in democratic governance.

As a nation, we have significantly evolved in our democratic journey. Several years ago, democracy had only the voice of its actors and elites. It had yet to engage citizens and grassroots in any process of dialogue that required consensus building…